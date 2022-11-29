EAU CLAIRE — Being unable to regularly afford healthy food ranked highly among concerns in a recent survey of low-income households in west-central Wisconsin.
Of 156 low-income households responding to the survey, 47% said they were unable to afford fruits and vegetables each week of the past year, according to community action agency West CAP.
The Community Needs Assessment survey was taken by people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties — West CAP's service area.
A report of the results released this month state that food and nutrition had the most impact on low-income households, followed by employment and income, and then physical health.
The survey is done every three years to gather feedback from low-income individuals on topics including housing, transportation, health, employment, education and food/nutrition.
