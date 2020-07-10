A survey seeks Eau Claire residents' opinions on Carson Park while the city begins planning for the future of its largest public park.
The online survey will become available on Monday and it will include questions on what people value most about the park and what they would like to see in its future.
The short survey will be available until Aug. 2 at surveymonkey.com/r/CarsonPark.
Those who want to take the survey in a language other than English can request assistance from the city manager's office at 715-839-4902.
Survey answers will be the first and most important step in the city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Division's process to create a long-term plan for Carson Park, according to a news release.
The 121-acre park currently is home to a baseball stadium, football field, two more baseball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, horseshoe competition grounds, scenic overlooks, pavilions and both the Chippewa Valley Museum and Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum. Bordered by Half Moon Lake, the park also is used for fishing and non-motorized boating.