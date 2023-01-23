CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on Jan. 14 has now been charged with 19 counts, including attempted murder, ahead of his court appearance today.

Joshua D. Moggo, 31, 928 First Ave., was charged Monday in Chippewa County Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide - domestic abuse with use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury, armed burglary, stalking resulting in bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of violating a temporary restraining order, five counts of bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, two counts of disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

