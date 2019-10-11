ELK MOUND — A 21-year-old man was taken into custody Friday in connection with two Dunn County robberies.
David JR Hoffman was arrested by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office after a search for the person who conducted an armed robbery early Friday afternoon at the U-Fuel located at N5698 850th St., adjacent to the Exit 52 Interstate 94 and U.S. 12 interchange.
Dunn County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded, investigated and shared the suspect’s photo captured on video surveillance at a nearby business. The victim indicated a male with a silver handgun and blue bandana over his face demanded money before leaving southbound on foot, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Hoffman is also believed to be the suspect in the Oct. 1 robbery of Peoples State Bank in Boyceville, Boyceville Police Chief Greg Lamkin said in a news release.
Hoffman has been booked into the Dunn County Jail, and criminal charges are expected to be filed next week by the district attorney’s office.
The FBI also assisted with investigating the bank robbery case.