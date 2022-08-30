CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 14-year-old suspect accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters on April 24 in Chippewa Falls has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The suspect, identified in court records as C.P-B., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond. He is slated to return to court Thursday.

