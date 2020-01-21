Two men have been identified as responsible for criminal damage over the weekend to signs along snowmobile corridors in Dunn County.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office received a report Sunday of criminal damage to more than 70 signs along snowmobile corridors in the towns of Spring Brook and Rock Creek.
A reward was offered by local snowmobile clubs and local businesses, generating tips from the public on Monday.
The Sheriff's Office and state Department of Natural Resources, in a joint investigation, identified two males as responsible for the damage estimated at $2,000. The men, who have not been identified, allegedly admitted to their involvement, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
The office will be requesting formal criminal charges from the Dunn County District Attorney's Office.
The signs have been repaired by the Elk Lake Blizzard and Brunswick Beavers snowmobile clubs.