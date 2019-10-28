A fire that the Black River Falls Fire Department believes is "suspicious in nature" likely destroyed a garage Monday in Jackson County.

The fire, reported shortly before noon, occurred in an unattached garage at N9193 Wren Lane in the town of Adams.

Upon arrival, firefighters from the Black River Falls and Hatfield fire departments saw flames and found heavy smoke coming from the 40-by-40-foot building. The structure and contents sustained heavy damage and appear to be a total loss, Black River Falls Fire Chief Steve Schreiber said in a news release.

The cause remains under investigation, but Schreiber said a chimney pipe thimble through an exterior wall is suspicious.

No damage estimate was immediately available, but the structure was insured.