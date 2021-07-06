BLACK RIVER FALLS — A man was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment Sunday after being retrieved from Lake Wazee in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible drowning at the town of Brockway lake shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office:
The caller reported that a 25-year-old man from Arcadia who was not a good swimmer had entered the water but had not resurfaced.
Jackson County deputies, a Department of Natural Resources warden and Black River Falls Fire and EMS responded to Lake Wazee and were met by a group of civilian divers who all volunteered to assist with attempting to locate the victim.
Nine divers entered the water and located the man about 17 feet under the surface and 25 feet from shore.
Rescue operations were taken over by Black River Falls EMS before the man was taken to the hospital. The patient's condition was not immediately reported.
Lake Wazee, which the DNR says has a maximum depth of 350 feet, is popular with scuba divers.