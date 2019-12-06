I did most of my growing up in the Putnam Heights neighborhood or off Grover Road. Back in the 1980s and ‘90s, those streets teemed with kids, and my friends and I almost always had at least one, but probably two weekend pickup football games. When we weren’t playing football, we liked to toss the baseball around. My dad used to joke that I was so competitive, loved sports so much, I’d watch a spitting contest on ESPN at 3 a.m.
But now that our children are enrolling in sports, I do not find myself standing on an autumnal chalk sideline or sitting in sun-scorched bleachers. Instead, my winter weekends are spent driving to distant natatoriums.
I don’t remember where that first swim meet took place. Might’ve been Black River Falls. As a parent new to swimming culture, I was woefully unprepared for the meet. I didn’t know, for example, that because most races are measured in seconds, or, at most, a handful of minutes, my day would be spent in a gymnasium adjacent to the pool area. Imagine a giant room full of collapsible camping chairs, coolers, picnic blankets and cots all spread across a parquet floor, parents thumbing at phones, reading or chatting, while kids chase one another or watch movies on iPads. A community of weekend refugees, companionably passing time. Anyhow, I had brought nothing. Nothing. Scratch that; not quite true. Because we’re a literary family, we’d brought our books.
I also wasn’t prepared for the exhilaration of watching our son race. He’s always been a good swimmer, but as he stood perched on the starting block, awaiting the horn to start his race, I worried he’d be too nervous. When the horn blasted and the swimmers dove into the pool, our son did not so much launch himself forward, like a dolphin, but rather, knifed straight down into the depths like a pearl-diver plucking a quarter off the bottom of the pool. His competitors had an early, and, I was afraid, insurmountable lead. Uncharacteristically, I have this entire race preserved as a shaky video on my phone.
I inhaled deeply and prepared to console our boy.
But he surfaced and then began swimming, hard, as if propelled by an outboard motor.
Even with a three or four length lead, he caught his competitors and then, (I’m smiling right now, recollecting his effort) passed them, swimming so damn doggedly. He won that heat, and popping out of the water, removed his goggles as a nearby parent with a stopwatch in her hand passed him a first-place ribbon.
I could barely focus on the work of recording that first heat. My hands were trembling and mostly, I was screaming my head off, cheering him on. I admit, my eyes were wet.
Since that first race, our son and daughter have participated in several meets, and many, many races. I wish I could tell you that every race they entered produced a ribbon, medal or trophy, but I can’t. Swimmers often compete against participants years older, and right now, our 10-year-old son is occasionally matched against a 12- or 13-year old. These races look lopsided, though less mismatched than say, me versus Michael Phelps, or, me versus a 69-year-old Mark Spitz. Swimmers also largely compete against athletes with similar times, meaning that the only circumstance in which Phelps and I could possibly be pitted against one another, is a race in which he had never swum before, in which he had no recorded “time.” In this way, swimmers are competing against one another, yes, but often they are simply shaving seconds, or milli-seconds off a previous time. So, when our son returns dripping to the grandstands after placing towards the middle or rear of a pack of eight swimmers, we are never disappointed, and always say, like so many other swimming parents, “Don’t worry about the other swimmers. Race your own race. Try to beat your own time.” Then we place a dry towel around his wet shoulders and rub at his chlorine-smelling hair.
In every meet, there is a moment when a child flounders. When, halfway across the pool, overcome by imminent defeat or pressure, or perhaps simply exhausted, they stop, and tread water, frustration and sadness reddening their little face. And without fail, the parents and participants at these meets roar and rain encouragement down upon that child. The clapping and cheering is cacophonous.
One other attempt to break your heart: At two meets now, I’ve witnessed a blind boy swim, right alongside his competition. And swim well too. A coach touches his back with a cane as he approaches his turns.
We all receive a constant barrage of cultural messages, socio-economic signals that make it near impossible not to measure ourselves against others. Here I’m thinking of something like HGTV, Instagram or Facebook. We see someone’s life, carefully curated, and think, “Look at that gorgeous house. I wish I lived there.” The comparisons are unfair and damaging, extending to every moment of our lives: Our bodies, homes, clothing, incomes, travels, vehicles, children, marriages.
My advice: Swim against yourself. Or, for yourself. Do the best you can, every day, with what you have. Don’t worry about the next lane over. Everyone has their own race to swim. And if you see someone struggling, cheer them on. Cheer them on as if they were your own family, your own child.
Next Saturday: B.J. Hollars realizes it’s Man vs. Winter.