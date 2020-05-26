Of the many cultural touchstones Wisconsin has to offer, none are more celebrated (and with greater zeal) than our legendary (and endless array) of water parks. As a Wisconsin transplant, it’s a phenomenon I’m still struggling to understand. After all, what entices us, year after year, to strip down to our swimsuits alongside hundreds of strangers only to be shot through a tube?
I was determined to find out.
Under the guise of a “birthday celebration” for my eight-year-old son, one cold January afternoon, my family and I packed our bags and drove east toward the water. We found a suitable park an hour outside the Dells, which was good enough for me.
“Everyone remember the rules?” I asked as we stepped inside the 60,000-square-foot indoor water park.
“No drowning,” my eldest son and daughter said in unison.
“Correct!”
The kids were gone in an instant, joining the ranks of their swimming brethren, all of whom were displacing the water in the wave pool, and on the slides, and in the lazy river.
Scanning the madness, I said, “This place is…a lot.”
My wife, who was busy adjusting the baby’s legs into a swim diaper, asked, “What did you expect?”
Truth be told, this was exactly what I’d expected: the constant thrum of falling water, the kitschy décor, and the elaborate network of tubes so vast that, for a brief moment, I thought I’d entered a well-ventilated hamster cage.
Though I was still a newbie in the world of water parks, I knew a thing or two about their slides. In what was perhaps my greatest graduate school accomplishment, one rainy spring day in 2011, I managed 101 consecutive runs down the waterslide at the University of Alabama’s recreation center pool. What began as a dare suddenly turned serious, and by the time I was 50 runs deep, I figured, “Why stop now?”
The lifeguards ignored me at first. But there was no denying me once I’d reached 90 consecutive runs.
“Ladies and gentlemen,” boomed a voice over the pool’s PA system, “if you’ll direct your attention to the man who’s been hogging the waterslide all day. Apparently, he’s going for a new record. And he’s got 10 more slides to go. Let’s cheer him on!”
While I’d competed in sports all my life — even for a stint at the collegiate level — not once did I receive the support that befell me that day at the rec center pool.
As I flew through the tube for the last time, my back all but shredded, a crowd of well-wishers rooted me on. Shoulder blades up, arms across my chest, I held perfect form as I sliced into the water. The crowd went just short of wild, one lifeguard even handing me a complimentary sports drink — the rec center pool’s equivalent of a gold medal.
“Think you’ll ever try to break your own record?” the lifeguard asked.
“I think,” I gasped, “I’m retired.”
Which is the long way of saying: once, I understood the appeal of a good waterslide. But in the decade since my glory day, I’d apparently forgotten.
Throughout our night at the Wisconsin water park, I seemed to be attempting a vastly different record: least amount of time spent in the water. Thankfully, holding the baby made for a good excuse, and so, she and I took up residence on a lawn chair alongside a fake tree and some fake rocks while the others had their fun.
Indeed, there’s a lot of fun to be had in places like this. Each year, no fewer than four million people shoot their bodies down the waterslides in the Wisconsin Dells, contributing to the $1.2 billion the city brings in annually by way of tourism. By comparison, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette, the Packers contribute around $15 million per home game to their own local economy, or around $120 million over the course of a season.
Which was all the number crunching I needed to confirm that I was clearly missing something with all this water park business. What was all the fuss about? Was I the last sane person in the state, or simply the last dry one?
After another poolside hour lost in the din of waterslide-induced laughter, it became clear to me that the water park wasn’t the problem; I was.
That night, as the rest of the family snored following their long day on the slides, I remained restless. What is it about growing older than makes fun a little harder to come by? Why do we withdraw when we ought to indulge, instead? What had happened to the man who’d once hogged the waterslide for most of an afternoon? And who was this imposter who preferred to toe at the waterline, rather than cannonball in?
The next morning, I promised myself to return to my waterslide hogging tendencies. I suited up, then joined my eldest children at the water park’s locked doors five minutes before showtime.
“Who’s going to be the first in the pool?” I asked.
“Me!” they cried.
“Good luck with that,” I said, striking a runner’s pose.
Five minutes later, as the lifeguards perched high in their chairs, my son, daughter and I walked briskly (there’s no running in the water park) to the lip of the pool. We leapt headlong into that water, swimming at full tilt until the goosebumps vanished. For a moment, we were the only ones there. Every ripple was our own.
“Dad! Let’s do the green slide!” my son hollered.
“No! The yellow one!” my daughter said.
“We’ll do them all!” I promised. “One hundred times each!”
That morning, the hours passed like seasons, which still seemed much too fast.
As our time wound down and the end was near, my kids begged, “One last time?”
Exhausted, I agreed. Hustling up the wooden stairs, I reached the top of the slide platform for the final time of the trip.
“On three,” I shouted to my daughter as we settled ourselves into the mouths of those dark tubes. “One, two…”
In a flicker, she was gone.
Shoulder blades up, arms across my chest, I smiled, then let the water take me too.