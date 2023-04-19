Tanker truck spill 4/19/23

 Stanley Police Department

STANLEY — A tanker truck overturned and spilled 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid Wednesday morning in Stanley, according to police.

Evacuations were done and traffic was rerouted around the spill site on Industrial Park Road, west of Highway H, stated a Facebook post from the Stanley Police Department.