STANLEY — A tanker truck overturned and spilled 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid Wednesday morning in Stanley, according to police.
Evacuations were done and traffic was rerouted around the spill site on Industrial Park Road, west of Highway H, stated a Facebook post from the Stanley Police Department.
"We ask that everyone avoid the west industrial park area so personnel can direct their time and resources to scene management and proper restoration in the matter of public safety," the post stated.
A local hazardous materials team was responding to the spill Wednesday morning to manage the cleanup process.
