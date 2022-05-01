LAKE HALLIE — After being closed for several years, a tavern on the east shore of the Chippewa River in Lake Hallie back open under new management. The new owners are focusing on expanding the food items and bringing in live music as a draw to their bar.
River Jams, located at 2940 109th St., was formerly known as Two Waters. However, it closed perhaps six years ago.
Jeannine Carruth is among the four co-owners who purchased the site and re-opened the building. The sale was completed in February 2021 and they had a soft opening in July.
“Both of us (couples) live really close; we’re within a mile,” Carruth said. “In the past, we’d come and listen to the bands. We missed that activity.”
The view from the dining area looks out over the river. They have room for 10 boats to pull up to their docks, and their long-term goal includes adding pontoon rentals.
“I love the location,” she said. “I love having people come in on their boats. We really wanted to bring live music back. That was really one of our passions.”
However, it took some work to get the building ready for the public.
“Basically it was redecorating work. We were restricted (in what we could do) because we’re in the flood zone,” Carruth explained. “We tore down the sheetrock on the ceiling, found the wood, and restored it. We worked, the four of us, cleaning it out. After being closed so long, there were a lot of cobwebs. We painted both inside and outside.”
They also added a kitchen with a limited menu; the prior bar didn’t have a kitchen area.
“We had to put in a new hood area,” she said.
The owners also had to work with the village board to get permission to re-open.
“Because it was vacant for so long, the license to operate the business was revoked,” Carruth explained.
Village Board Member Pete Lehmann praised the new owners for revitalizing the former tavern.
“It’s a nice location along the river,” Lehmann said. “It’s a great opportunity for families. The community is really going to benefit from it. It’s going to be a good fit and a good draw.”
For now, the tavern is open Wednesdays through Sundays; Carruth is hoping they can expand the days of operation over this summer. Carruth said the goal is to have multiple nights of live music each week, whether it is a local band or an open mic night.
There are now more homes in that corridor near the river, and Carruth is hoping to draw them to the bar. She wants it to be a family-friendly bar. She loves the reaction she’s heard from the public.
“That’s the best part, when the community comes in, and says, ‘so glad you re-opened the place,’” she said.
Along with the live music and kitchen, Carruth hopes their variety of craft cocktails will be a draw.
River Jams will hold a grand opening event on June 17 with music from local rock band Contradiction, led by former Chippewa Falls police officer Dave BeBeau. They also are planning events for the FATFAR tubing event on Sunday, June 19.
To learn more, visit river-jams.com