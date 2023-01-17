ALTOONA — City officials recently gave their OK for internet, cable TV and phone provider TDS Telecom to expand its network to Altoona.
At its meeting on Thursday, the City Council approved a memorandum of understanding that allows the Madison-based company to begin burying lines and installing equipment this year.
“We’re grateful to have the support of Altoona city leadership as we move forward with our all-fiber-optic network project in this fast-growing community,” Drew Petersen, TDS' senior vice president of corporate affairs, said in a news release.
While network construction is beginning this year in Altoona, service may not be available until 2024 within the city. And finishing the network is anticipated to take a total of two to three years, according to the agreement.
The company expects its network to reach more than 4,000 addresses in Altoona by the time it is completed, the TDS news release stated.
TDS signed a similar agreement with Eau Claire in August 2021 to expand its network there. Installation of fiber optic cable and equipment began last spring in Eau Claire and is ongoing. Service began in December to parts of the city.
TDS is also building a network in Chippewa Falls, where the first customers there were connected in December.
In September, the company announced that Menomonie is among 18 Wisconsin communities in its plan for continued expansion.