Two 14-year-old boys crashed a car into a snowbank early Monday after leading law enforcement officers on a chase in Barron.
A Barron County sheriff's deputy tried to stop the car for speeding at 12:12 a.m. on Highway 8, west of Barron city limits, according to a news release.
The vehicle ignored the deputy and continued into Barron and crashed into the snowbank on Euclid Avenue.
Sheriff's deputies and Barron police officers took the two teenagers into custody. Both boys were released to their parents and their case is being referred to Barron County Human Services.