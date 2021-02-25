BARRON — One of the teens injured after a truck crashed with a horse and buggy last week in Barron County has died, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The 17-year-old died on Wednesday.
The case remains under investigation and reports will be referred to the Barron County district attorney's office for possible charges.
The crash occurred at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 18 on Highway M near 30th Avenue.
A horse and buggy traveling north on Highway M was struck by a truck that was also traveling north on the same road.
The buggy had operating rear lights.
The driver of the truck was treated and released at the scene.
Two occupants of the buggy, ages 17 and 16, were taken to area hospitals with serious and minor injuries, respectively.
The names of the involved parties have not been released.
The teen's funeral will be this weekend. Authorities advise caution because of an expected larger presence of horse and buggies in the area of Highways V and M north of Rice Lake.