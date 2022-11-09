CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that a county resident under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We are heartbroken over the death of a child in our community. Any death is tragic, but the death of a child is especially devastating,” said Public Health Director Angela Weideman in a press release. “Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this death.”

