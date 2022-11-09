CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that a county resident under the age of 18 has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
“We are heartbroken over the death of a child in our community. Any death is tragic, but the death of a child is especially devastating,” said Public Health Director Angela Weideman in a press release. “Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this death.”
The girl died Friday.
Chippewa Falls school district Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the girl attended Chippewa Falls High School.
"Any loss of a child, in our eyes, is a tragic thing. The school did engage its emergency plan, which we engaged at the high school," Holmes said. "It's what we do any time we lose a student."
Holmes said help is available to those who need to discuss the loss.
"I trust our staff in helping our students and families. We understand these are difficult times," Holmes said.
Chippewa County now has 193 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, which is the most of 12 counties from across west-central Wisconsin.
According to the state's Department of Health Services, four children ages 0-9 have died from virus-related symptoms, and 14 children ages 10-19 have died from the virus. This latest death is not yet included in those state figures.
The health department encourages community members struggling with loss to reach out to their local school counselor, a mental health navigator, faith groups, peer support services, or counseling offices to receive additional support, Weideman said. If there are barriers to accessing care, contact the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-726-7900 for assistance in connecting with services.