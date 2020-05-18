A 17-year-old Spring Valley boy suffered injuries in a Saturday morning rollover crash in Pierce County.
William Wilkes-Croteau had been driving a 2005 Ford Explorer eastbound on 770th Avenue at 11:35 a.m. in the town of Gilman, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. Wilkes-Croteau lost control of the vehicle, the SUV rolled and entered the south ditch.
Spring Valley Area Ambulance transported the teenager to Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie for treatment of undetermined injuries.