BARRON COUNTY — A 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday in Barron County.
Emergency workers extricated the girl from the vehicle and she was transported to Rice Lake Hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. and it occurred on 26th Avenue, west of Mikana.
The initial investigation showed the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, which is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.