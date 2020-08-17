Rollover crash

A 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in this rollover crash, which happened early Sunday near the Barron County community of Mikana. (The sheriff's office obscured the car's license plate to avoid identifying the minor involved in the crash.)

 Barron County Sheriff's Office

BARRON COUNTY — A 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday in Barron County.

Emergency workers extricated the girl from the vehicle and she was transported to Rice Lake Hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. and it occurred on 26th Avenue, west of Mikana.

The initial investigation showed the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, which is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Tags