EAU CLAIRE — The temporary location for Eau Claire's public library opened this week while a major renovation project began at its own building.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library announced Monday on its website that it has opened its doors to patrons at 2725 Mall Drive, a large building on the Eau Claire's south side that also houses United Healthcare.
The notice stated the library is welcoming walk-in customers, which haven't been allowed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Last year the library had let patrons make appointments to visit the building for a few months after the onset of the pandemic, but then limited access to only picking up materials when COVID-19 cases spiked in fall.
Those who visit the library's temporary location are required to wear face masks and are asked to maintain 6 feet of distance between fellow patrons.
Also as a COVID-19 precaution, the building is limiting its capacity to 48 customers at a time. Library customers are asked to keep their visits as brief as possible, according to the notice posted online. There are limited seating areas for people who need to use the library for research, free Wi-Fi access or other reasons that require a longer visit.
There are internet-connected computers available at the temporary library for people to use for up to an hour for research, job searching or other purposes.
Groups planning to visit the library are encouraged to call ahead to notify staff at 715-839-5004.
Library hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed Sundays.
There is parking just outside the building for motor vehicles and bicycles. Eau Claire Transit bus routes 1 (Margaret and Mall) and 6 (Putnam Heights and Mall) both include stops at the Festival Foods store close to the temporary library.
The library's longtime home at 400 Eau Claire St. recently began a yearlong $18.5 million expansion and renovation project.