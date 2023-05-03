Blackburn_Trevor_100422

Trevor Blackburn

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 23-year-old Tennessee man charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area appeared in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday, where his attorney asked for a competency hearing.

Trevor D. Blackburn is charged in Chippewa County Court with kidnapping, seven counts of first-degree sexual assault of a person under age 16, strangulation and suffocation, and burglary. Since he was arrested, Blackburn also has been charged with three counts of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting an officer.