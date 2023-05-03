CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 23-year-old Tennessee man charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area appeared in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday, where his attorney asked for a competency hearing.
Trevor D. Blackburn is charged in Chippewa County Court with kidnapping, seven counts of first-degree sexual assault of a person under age 16, strangulation and suffocation, and burglary. Since he was arrested, Blackburn also has been charged with three counts of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting an officer.
Blackburn appeared via video from the jail with his attorney, Kirby Harless. Harless asked Judge James Isaacson for a competency exam. Isaacson ordered the exam be conducted, with the results filed by July 10. Blackburn remains incarcerated on a $1 million cash bond. No new court dates were set Wednesday.
Blackburn was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the Superior Police Department. Blackburn is accused of kidnapping Kryssy A. King, who was discovered missing from her home on Saturday, Oct. 1. An Amber Alert was issued later that morning, which stated King was “in serious danger.” She was located Sunday evening, Oct. 2, hours before Blackburn was arrested. She was taken to an area hospital.
According to the preliminary police reports, Blackburn and King met through social media and had never met in person. Blackburn flew from Nashville, Tenn., into the Minneapolis airport, and made his way to King’s home in the town of Ruby, where he kidnapped her from her home.
During the roughly 40 or so hours they were together, it appears Blackburn broke into a home to take food and water, and he accidentally left some of his property at the scene. The bond requirements state that Blackburn cannot have contact with both the girl and the homeowner.
If Blackburn posts bond he must have GPS monitoring equipment. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell has said the high cash bond amount is warranted, noting Blackburn crossed state lines to come to Wisconsin to kidnap the girl. Harless has not requested a bond adjustment.
Newell previously described the “pre-abduction behavior,” where Blackburn “essentially blackmailed her to provide child pornography.” He noted that Blackburn has no ties to the area, having been in Maryland and recently moving to Tennessee.