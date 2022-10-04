Blackburn_Trevor_100422

Trevor Blackburn

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 22-year-old Tennessee man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area will be held in jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Trevor D. Blackburn appeared via video Tuesday morning in Chippewa County Court, where Judge James Isaacson set the bond on possible charges of kidnapping, burglary, and other assorted charges. A criminal complaint has not yet been filed. Blackburn will return to court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com