CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 22-year-old Tennessee man will appear in Chippewa County Court on Tuesday for a bond hearing, after he was accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area.

Trevor D. Blackburn was arrested Sunday night by the Douglas County Sheriff's Department and the Superior Police Department. Blackburn is accused of kidnapping Kryssy A. King, who was discovered missing from her home Saturday morning. An Amber Alert was issued later that morning, which stated that King was "in serious danger."  She was located Sunday evening, hours before Blackburn was arrested.

