LAKE HALLIE — A theft at Walmart on Sunday afternoon led to a brief car chase, a foot pursuit and then two arrests in Lake Hallie.
Lake Hallie Police responded to a theft in progress at 3:32 p.m. at Walmart, 2786 Commercial Blvd., according to a news release from the Police Department.
An officer was informed a red Dodge had fled the scene, traveling southbound on Commercial Boulevard. When the officer in his squad car attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle, it sped up and then crashed into a ditch at 114th Street and 16th Avenue.
The driver then fled on foot, but another Lake Hallie police officer and a Chippewa County sheriff's deputy found the suspect and took him into custody.
Shawn Banck, 43, of Chippewa Falls was arrested for fleeing an officer, retail theft and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Banck was transported to an area hospital due to suspected drug ingestion. A pair of stolen tennis shoes were found in his vehicle, according to the news release.
Banck's girlfriend had also been with him at Walmart and was still at the store when he fled. Police returned to Walmart to arrest her for an outstanding warrant. Hope Jensen, 33, of Bloomer was taken into custody due to the warrant for contempt of court.