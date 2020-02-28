WARNING: This essay contains copious amounts of blood. Pig blood, to be exact. Reader discretion is advised …
A person does not “tread carefully in love,” or “shuffle slowly in love.” Nor does one “cautiously descend the staircase of love.” We fall in love, and when one is falling, one is not thinking. When falling in love, one is certainly not paying close attention to their inamorata’s extended family’s culinary traditions. I write this, as a happily married man almost 15 years into my nuptials. But I also write this as a person who, once a year in February sits down to eat a platter of blood sausage. Or, as my Norwegian-American in-laws call it, “krub.”
The annual Gullicksrud “Krub Feed” is the family festivity of February. A mid-winter feast that always transpires on a Saturday and has for years been hosted at my mother- and father-in-law’s in Putnam Heights. The menu is wide enough that even if you’re not hankering for a slab of blood sausage, there is plenty to tuck into: meatballs, mashed potatoes, snicker-salad, cinnamon rolls, cookies, cake …
But the krub is the “highlight” of the meal.
My wife’s family makes their krub from four essential ingredients: blood, flour, salt and suet. This is blended into a “batter,” channeled into cloth casings, and boiled until the sausage turns a color closer to black. The logs of sausage are then loosed onto platters and served alongside a savory broth that everyone calls “the juice.” As in, “Pass me the juice.”
My first Krub Feed was in Black River Falls. My wife and I were in our early-20s and not yet married. I had a sense that my future in-laws were still gauging me, still feeling me out, wondering if I’d “stick.” When mealtime rolled around, I was seated at a table beside what are known as “the big eaters” — a crew almost entirely comprised of huge, lumbering male uncles and cousins who participate in this feast as if it were an Olympic event. The amount of pressure I felt to eat this blood sausage was crippling, but I could not back down. A gauntlet had been thrown.
That first year, I ate a dainty serving of krub not much larger than a half-dollar.
“What did it taste like?” my Mom asked, visibly repulsed by the notion of eating blood.
“Sort of like…” I sifted through my food memories for some corollary. “Sort of like wet bread.”
“Wet bread?” she asked.
“Yeah,” I said, “it didn’t taste like much.”
But I did tell her there was a moment, maybe two bites into the meal, when, as I was chewing, I began thinking of the components of the sausage, and I almost began to gag. The only other time I’ve felt this reflexive reflux was three quarters of the way through a platter of Rocky Mountain oysters, when a single breaded cow testicle had a decidedly strong flavor. I think I spit that “oyster” out and moved onto another dish.
Recently I was fortunate enough to travel through Europe to promote one of my novels. I love this particular facet of my life because I enjoy haute cuisine, exploring new flavors and new dishes. And I really enjoy eating on someone else’s dime. In Spain, I was excited to eat blood sausage wherever I could because I saw myself learning from those meals and taking my newly acquired culinary knowledge back to Wisconsin, where perhaps I could persuade my in-laws to “tweak” their recipe.
So, as I sat down at this year’s feast, I nonchalantly said, “You know, in Spain, they put rice into the sausage rather than suet. And they dress the sausage with some tomato sauce.”
One of my wife’s uncles stared at me like I had spoken to him in Cantonese.
“That’s crazy,” he replied, “that’d ruin it.”
I shrugged my shoulders in defeat and the meal commenced.
This year’s batch of krub was really, actually, very good. Dense — yes. But also moist. You don’t want an over-boiled krub. Imagine a dry bite of blood sausage lodged in your throat — no thank you. Though, as my wife’s grandmother later asked me, “Don’t you want some coffee? It’s very good. And it dissolves the suet.” She did not need to tell me that it would also dissolve the blood.
There used to be this great story that would circulate the day of the Krub Feed. The story was that someone (let’s just say Jim) had to go to the butcher to retrieve the five gallons of pig blood needed for the sausage. So Jim drives (I like to imagine him at the wheel of a VW bug — it’s just a story, after all) through the countryside (I imagine near Strum) and eventually he gets to the butcher’s and loads all the blood (kept in plastic pickle tubs) into the vehicle. Then he turns for home.
Somewhere between the butcher and home there is a car accident. Not a major accident, but something more than a fender-bender. And when the driver of the other car gets out of his vehicle to check on Jim, he discovers, to his horror, a phantasmagoria of blood. Five gallons of pig blood sloshing around a little car and all over the would-be krub-maker. The car door opens and blood pours out onto the shoulder of the road, Jim laughing like a madman …
Years later, I heard this story wasn’t true. But, I’m a fiction-writer. What do I care?
Sometimes people ask me where I get my stories. Of course, I am writing about my own life, my own experiences. But just as frequently, I am stealing the stories of the unsuspecting. Stories cribbed as I sit around a table, sharing a meal, my ears wide open.
Am I nourished by food? Yes, of course. But a good story lasts much longer than any meal.
