We have only so many days, so many years, and almost none of us know with certainty when that time will expire. I think about time more than what may be healthy, but then again, my dad suffered a massive brain aneurysm when he was 49 years old, and as I sit here, trying to find sufficient words to address what is happening all around our country, I am 40 years old. In all likelihood, I am closer to my end than my beginning, and I think about that almost every day. I do not take my life for granted — none of it, and that is the truth. I spend many hours struggling with acute regrets, and trying, even now, to atone for my worst moments. I have had a hard time not falling apart these past two weeks as I mourn people I do not know, as I watch our nation confront its history, and the implications of social injustice, generational trauma and systemic inequity. Laying in bed at night, it seems I can almost hear the seams of my country tearing apart.
My dad used to tell me and from a young age, “Nick, you won the cosmic lottery. You were born white and middle class in the richest country in the history of the world.” Those were his blunt and honest words and I can hear them still. Long before I ever even heard the term “white privilege,” I knew I was lucky. You live long enough, you will witness the cruelty of luck, of chance, of chaos. No one asks to be born, they just are. And we know, with scientific certainty, that the skin we wear leads to massive outcome differences. If you deny the horror of slavery, of racism, of lynching, of redlining then you haven’t read your history. In fact, you have blatantly ignored it.
But, back to time. I spent three nights recently at two protests and one memorial. These were certainly beautiful summer nights I might have been elsewhere, enjoying what time I have with my family or friends. But instead, I heard my neighbors testifying about their lives, and I took their testimony to heart. I heard my neighbors ask for my help. I am embarrassed to admit that if I had been listening harder, I would have heard these clarion cries my whole life, I would have heard them in the very pages of history I just gestured at. If I am being honest with myself, I have done very little to help Americans who have less than me, who did not, as my dad said, “win the lottery.” But I do not want to come to the end of my life and know that I did not do my best. I do not want my children to know that, yes, there were peaceful protests in Eau Claire, but their dad did not raise his voice. I do not want to reach the end of my days with the voice of another human being echoing through my memories asking politely for my help. I want to have given everything that I can, while I can. I would like very much for people to say of me after I am gone, “He did the best he could.” Or better yet, “He was a good man.”
I believe that a politician should ask for my vote. Not tell me to vote for them. But ask for my help, my vote, my voice.
I am asking you this Saturday morning, to consider the arc of your life, and where you stand today. I am asking you to consider the future of this community and country. I am asking you to consider your neighbors, your fellow human beings — all of them, yes, but this morning, the ones — the lives — that are crying for help. I am asking you to survey the amount of time you have left in your life, and then, sit with yourself.
As a boy, I used to follow my Dad like a shadow, used to watch him in his basement workshop while he puzzled out some home improvement. He often mumbled to himself, and this both delighted and perplexed me. “Dad,” I’d say, “you’re always talking to yourself.”
And he used to tell me the same thing, every time, “Nick, I’ve had some of the best conversations of my life with myself.”
So I am asking you this, please: Have a conversation with yourself today. I sincerely believe that each one of us already knows the answers to the questions that are troubling so many Americans right now; ugly, brutal questions that are terrifying to stare in the face. You know the answer. You don’t need to ask a person of color. You don’t have to ask your pastor, priest or rabbi. If you believe in a god, then you believe that your god is alive within you, like a light. Alive, in fact, inside all of us. And there really should be no confusion in times such as these.
And I must ask you this too: Please, listen. And do not allow yourself to be easily persuaded by anyone, because if you do, your future actions will be reflexive, rather than reflective. Your actions will be neither sustainable nor prolonged. Rather than be persuaded by one side or the other, become committed, become righteous. The next time you consider the long arc of history, imagine how your reactions today will be read 50 years from now. Imagine your own grandparents. Would you prefer to be remembered as ahead of your time or behind?
I have gestured toward my own mistakes because in my experience, soulful people learn from their mistakes. And in this time of tumult, mistakes will be made. But a mistake implies action, rather than inaction.
If you have watched the video of George Floyd’s final minutes, the time he had left, people stood by and did nothing. The result is horrific. Use your time to do something, to help people as you can, to listen, to do good.