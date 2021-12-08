EAU CLAIRE — A social media threat that initially seemed to involve North High School in Eau Claire was unsubstantiated and involved a different North High School in eastern Wisconsin, North High School administrators said Wednesday.
“Due to an abundance of caution” the school will have an increased police presence Wednesday, administrators posted on the school’s Facebook page Wednesday morning.
North administrators and Eau Claire law enforcement determined that the original threatening post and its concerns didn't involve an Eau Claire North student.
An Eau Claire North student saw a post shared on Snapchat containing threatening information; the post came from someone outside the Eau Claire community who attends Sheboygan North High School, North administrators said in an email to parents Wednesday morning.
That information about the Sheboygan school was re-shared in an Eau Claire North High School student Snapchat group, and it was brought to the Eau Claire Police Department by someone who saw the shared Snapchat post.
"In an abundance of caution, the Eau Claire Police Department increased its presence at North this morning," administrators said in the email to parents.
They added: "This is a good time to remind our students to be aware of what they share on social media. We encourage all our students to reach out to trusted adults at home or at school with concerns rather than share misleading information online."
Students and families can visit the Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin website at speakup.widoj.gov/ to confidentially report threats, they said.
