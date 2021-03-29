DURAND — Three people were arrested in connection with a mail theft and identity theft case in Pepin County.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:
Deputies executed a search warrant Friday at an apartment on County Lane in Durand.
The search warrant came after an investigation suggested members of that household were stealing mail and using information from the stolen mail to engage in fraud and identity theft.
Yer Phengduangdeth, 40, and Tam Phengduangdeth, 51, both of Durand, and Blong Yang, 51, of St. Paul, Minn., were arrested on a variety of charges including theft of mail, misappropriation of personal identifying information, forgery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and neglecting a child.
There were two other occupants home at the time of the search warrant. One was issued an ordinance citation and the other was a child. Neither were taken into custody.
Assisting in the investigation were the U.S. Postal Service and multiple law enforcement agencies in other counties and states.