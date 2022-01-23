Sorry, an error occurred.
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Three men died early Saturday when a car ran into a trailer in Jackson County near Black River Falls.
Leonard R. Hopinka, 34, Tyler E. Decorah, 36, both of Black River Falls, and Jorden L. Vidana, 35, of Onalaska, all died at the scene before emergency workers arrived on the scene.
The three died at about 1:36 a.m. Saturday when the car they were in drove into the trailer of a semi that was attempting to cross Highway 54 at Andrews Road.
None of the men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.
