HIXTON — Three people were injured early Tuesday when an SUV ran into a semitrailer truck that had overturned on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
All three were transported via helicopter to local hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, stated a news release from the State Patrol.
Identities of the people involved in the crash was not released on Tuesday.
According to the State Patrol, the collision happened on I-94 at mile marker 97 near Hixton.
At about 2.38 a.m., the driver of a commercial semitrailer truck lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, blocking both lanes of westbound traffic.
After the semi crashed, an SUV approaching the scene ran into the overturned vehicle that was blocking the lanes.
