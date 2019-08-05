Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in the Pierce County town of Salem.
A Monday morning news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said all three had undetermined injuries when ambulances transported them from the scene of the crash to area hospitals.
The crash happened when Carol Leach, 76, of Colfax, failed to yield right of way to oncoming traffic when she drove a 2017 Jeep Cherokee southbound on Highway CC into an intersection. Her vehicle struck a 2005 Buick LeSabre that was being driven westbound on Highway 10 by Morgan Wentworth, 40, of Arkansaw.
Leach and her passenger were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie while Wentworth was driven to Chippewa Valley Hospital in Durand.