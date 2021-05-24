EAU CLAIRE — Three people were injured during a three-vehicle crash Monday morning involving a state trooper's squad car, authorities say.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 9:16 a.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 at mile post 74.
The initial investigation shows a state trooper was inside her squad car during a traffic stop when her car was struck by a passing motorist.
The rear-end collision caused the trooper's squad car to strike the vehicle she had initially stopped.
All three drivers were injured and transported to local hospitals.
The extent of the injuries are unknown.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.