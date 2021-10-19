Three people, including a five-year-old child, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Pierce County town of Oak Grove Saturday afternoon, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday news release.
The sheriff's office was notified of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on U.S. 10 at County Road QQ Prescott on Saturday at 4:12 p.m., the office said in a news release.
James Schwan, 59, of Houlton, Wis. was traveling east on U.S. 10 on a 2015 Honda motorcycle and was stopped in traffic, waiting for a car in front of him to turn left onto County Road QQ, the sheriff's office said.
Abenezer Bekele, 22, of Farmington, Minn., was driving a 2003 BMW 325 east on U.S. 10 and didn't see the other two vehicles stopped in the roadway. Bekele tried to drive left to avoid hitting the stopped car and motorcycle, and sideswiped Schwan's motorcycle as he drove left into the westbound lane on U.S. 10, the sheriff's office said.
Bekele's vehicle was struck by a westbound 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck being driven by Trista Duffy, 35, of Prescott, who had a five-year-old child in her vehicle.
After Bekele's vehicle was struck it overturned in a ditch and caught fire.
The Prescott Fire Department extricated Bekele from his vehicle and a Life Link helicopter transported him to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. with undetermined injuries, the sheriff's office said.
An Allina Health ambulance transported Duffy and the child also to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries.
Schwan was uninjured in the crash.
The Prescott Police Department also responded to the scene.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.