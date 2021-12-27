Three people were injured last week in separate single-vehicle crashes in Pierce County, authorities say.
Kaylina Bemis, 18, of Elmwood was transported to a River Falls hospital on Dec. 24 with undetermined injuries after an accident in the town of Spring Lake, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office at about 10:16 a.m. on Dec. 24 responded to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 128 near County Road B in Spring Valley, it said. Authorities determined that Bemis, driving north on Highway 128 in a Toyota Camry, lost control of her vehicle and struck a guard rail.
The Spring Valley Fire Department and Elmwood Area Ambulance also responded to the scene.
A River Falls man was also injured in a Dec. 22 crash in Pierce County.
Todd Smith, 51, of River Falls was transported via ambulance to a Hudson hospital with undetermined injuries after a single-vehicle crash the evening of Dec. 22 in the town of Clifton, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office was notified at about 5:22 p.m. of an accident on County Road F near County Road MM in Clifton, it said. Authorities determined at the scene that Smith was traveling north on County Road F in a Jeep Cherokee when he lost control, entered the west ditch and struck a power pole.
The Prescott Fire Department and Allina Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
A Prescott woman was also injured on Dec. 24 in a single-vehicle crash in the Pierce County town of Oak Grove.
Deboh Eaton-Arey, 69, was transported to a St. Paul, Minn. hospital with undetermined injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office on Dec. 24 at about 1:14 p.m. responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 10, west of 620th Avenue in Prescott, it said in a news release.
Authorities determined that Eaton-Arey, driving a Subaru Outback eastbound on U.S. 10, drove off the road and entered a ditch.
The Prescott Fire Department, Prescott Police Department and Allina Health Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
