CHIPPEWA FALLS — Three people are facing charges after a home break-in Saturday on the south side of Chippewa Falls, where victims were struck in their head by a handgun.

Elijah T. Johnson, 23, of Eau Claire is facing possible charges of armed robbery, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by injury, substantial battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

