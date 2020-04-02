Three Eau Claire polling sites will be at different locations in Tuesday's elections for the presidential primary and local nonpartisan offices.
City Clerk Carrie Riepl announced the change on Thursday, moving those polling places to buildings that offer additional space for poll workers and volunteers as precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
• Voters in Wards 4, 5 and 42 who normally cast their ballots at the Pentecostal Assembly, 9 Ninth Ave., will instead have to go to Menards Tennis Center, 1260 Menomonie St.
• Voters in Wards 1, 34 and 46 who usually vote at Our Redeemer Church, 601 Fall St., will instead need to cast ballots at the Eau Claire Labor Temple, 2233 Birch St.
• Voters in Wards 20 and 24 who usually vote in the Davies Student Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus will instead need to cast ballots at Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave., which is also on the university campus.
All other polling sites will remain at their usual locations on Election Day.