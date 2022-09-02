ELEVA — A driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove a vehicle into Eleva Pond early Thursday morning, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
Juan Daniel Reynoso Pablo, 22, was driving the vehicle with passengers Jeremias Mateo, 20, and Luis Mateo Paiz Paiz, 26, all three of Arcadia.
The vehicle was headed southbound on Highway 93 at about 4:15 a.m. in Eleva when the driver fell asleep, stated a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Failing to negotiate a curve in the roadway, the vehicle went straight into the pond. All three men inside were able to escape and swam ashore before the vehicle became fully submerged.
The trio were not injured in their escape and were released from the scene. The vehicle was later removed from the pond.
