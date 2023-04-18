EAU CLAIRE — Three locations in Eau Claire County will serve as leftover medication disposal sites this weekend as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, people can bring their unwanted medication to Marshfield Clinic Medical Center-Eau Claire, 2116 Craig Road, the Altoona Emergency Services building, 1904 Spooner Ave., or Fall Creek Village Hall, 122 E. Lincoln Ave.