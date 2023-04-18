EAU CLAIRE — Three locations in Eau Claire County will serve as leftover medication disposal sites this weekend as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, people can bring their unwanted medication to Marshfield Clinic Medical Center-Eau Claire, 2116 Craig Road, the Altoona Emergency Services building, 1904 Spooner Ave., or Fall Creek Village Hall, 122 E. Lincoln Ave.
Dropping off items is anonymous and free. Both prescription and over-the-counter medications including pills, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medicine will be accepted.
Liquid medications, creams and sprays must be brought in their original packaging. Blister packages will be accepted as long as the medication in them hasn't been removed.
Over the past decade, over 17.3 tons of medication has been safely disposed of during these events and through permanent collection sites in Eau Claire County, according to a news release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
For those unable to visit Saturday's special drop-off sites, there are a dozen permanent medication disposal boxes in the county. Those are located at many local government buildings, some pharmacies and health care providers in the area. For more information on these year-round collection sites, go online to GetInvolvedASAP.org.