BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Three tubers were rescued Friday from the Black River in the Jackson County town of Irving, authorities say.
According to a news release from the Jackson County sheriff's office:
The Jackson County Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at about 12:35 p.m. Friday that the tubers, all family members from out of state, had been swept away by the current and were stranded on the river. The caller’s location mapped between the Irving boat landing and Lost Falls Campground.
The sheriff’s office, Black River Falls Fire/EMS, and Melrose Fire Department all responded to the area in an attempt to locate and assist those involved. A citizen who heard the emergency radio traffic was already on scene with his boat and had pulled the first subject from the river without assistance. When first responders arrived, they assisted the citizen in rescuing the other two stranded subjects and returning them to shore safely. All three subjects were evaluated by EMS and found to be uninjured.
Those using the river for recreation are advised to use caution, as its conditions are unpredictable and always changing.