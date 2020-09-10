EAU CLAIRE COUNTY — A head-on collision killed a driver and severely injured another motorist early Thursday morning in rural Eau Claire County.
A 49-year-old man died at the scene of the crash while a 64-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
Identities of those involved in the crash were not released by the sheriff's office, pending notification of their families.
The collision happened at 6:15 a.m. on U.S. 12 in the town of Lincoln.
A 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by the woman was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 and then attempted to pass a slower moving vehicle. When the Trailblazer went into the westbound lane, it struck the 2003 Chevrolet Suburban driven by the man.
The crash remains under investigation.
Emergency workers from Eau Claire, Fall Creek and Augusta responded to the scene of the crash.