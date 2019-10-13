Peter Phippen, Victoria Shoemaker and Tiit Raid will present improvisational music from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Galaudet Gallery, 618 S Farwell St.
The group represents three generations of improvisational musicians who share roles as mentors and students. Phippen is mentor to Shoemaker, and Raid is mentor to Phippen.
The three are passing along the spirit of music through time and generations, through culture and improvisation making art. They perform with ancient and modern flutes (bamboo, wooden, and crystal) along with other exotic instruments such as the berimbau, kannal, moyo drums and frame drums.
The concert in Galaudet Gallery will be surrounded by the gallery’s current exhibit, “Ukiyo-e: Floating Fleeting Worlds,” with Japanese art and art inspired by the Edo period of Japanese art. Antique woodblock prints, engravings, embossing and paintings will add to the musical event.
The concert costs $15 payable at the door or through Eventbrite. The gallery will be open before and after the concert.
Galaudet Gallery is usually open noon to 8 p.m. Wed through Sunday. For more information go to galaudetgallery.wixsite.com/ggllc or call 715-513-9994.