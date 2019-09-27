Cleanup from Tuesday night's tornado will continue in the town of Wheaton this morning.
Organized field crew operations are planned for both today and Sunday. Volunteers may arrive for registration and assignment at the Wheaton Fire Station, 3900 38th St., starting at 9 a.m. each day. The fire station is on the south side of Highway 29 off 40th Street.
Each volunteer will be assigned to a group to assist affected property owners with debris pickup and removal.
Volunteers must be over 18 years of age. Established volunteer organizations must complete waiver forms for minors in their group before participating. Forms will be available at the check-in station.
Chippewa County and town of Wheaton officials thanked all volunteers and area businesses who helped with tornado recovery efforts earlier this week.
Authorities said streets in affected neighborhoods are not open to through traffic. Only residents are allowed in the area.