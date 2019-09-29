Volunteer cleanup work to help those impacted by Tuesday night's tornado will continue today — rain or shine — according to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.
There is a 70% chance of rain forecast by the National Weather Service for today in the Elk Mound and town of Wheaton areas hit by the EF-3 tornado last week.
Volunteers are advised to bring their own rain gear and boots to cope with precipitation anticipated throughout the day, the Sheriff's Office stated.
As with other days, volunteers are to register and receive work assignments starting at 9 a.m. at the Wheaton Fire Station, 3900 38th St.
All individuals must be at least 18 years old to volunteer and bring a valid driver's license to the fire station.
Established volunteer organizations can have minors in their groups, but they must complete waiver forms before joining into the cleanup effort.
Streets in neighborhoods affected by the tornado remain closed to through traffic, only allowing residents to drive in those areas.