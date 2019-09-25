About 28 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the Chippewa Valley Tuesday night, Chippewa County Emergency Management said Wednesday.
The tornado touched down in Elk Mound around 7:43 p.m. and traveled east into Chippewa County, moving through the town of Wheaton and ending just west of Chippewa Falls, said Caleb Grunzke, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Fifteen homes saw significant damage. Thirteen were completely destroyed or had major damage, four of which were mobile homes, according to a Chippewa County Emergency Management press release.
A semi driver was reportedly injured after a crash on Highway 29 during the tornado, Chippewa County Emergency Management said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
A resident of an overturned mobile home “was reportedly transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries,” according to the press release. Several people with electronic medical devices needed help due to power outages.
Dunn Energy Cooperative reported over 500 outages in the town of Wheaton Wednesday afternoon, according to an outage map.
The NWS will investigate another possible tornado that started just east of Chippewa Falls. That unconfirmed circulation started around 8:20 p.m.
A NWS survey team was on site in the town of Wheaton Wednesday. The team plans to investigate the possible tornado in Chippewa Falls, Grunzke said.
Local crews were also assessing damage Wednesday morning.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers toured the damage in Wheaton Wednesday afternoon.
Cleanup crews didn’t need additional volunteers as of Wednesday morning, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The American Red Cross provided emergency food to responders. Checking on residents and clearing roads were the Chippewa County Highway Department, Chippewa Fire District responders and mutual aid departments.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office urged people to stay away from downed power lines and damaged trees, and to be careful when using chainsaws or cleanup equipment.
The sheriff’s office stated: “People are often injured during cleanup efforts following storms.”
Property owners affected by the tornado who need help with debris removal should call the Chippewa County Emergency Management office at 715-726-7728.
Clean brush can be taken to the gravel lot east of the Wheaton Fire Station, 3900 38th St., Elk Mound.
Those interested in cleaning up debris should report to the Wheaton Fire Station between 9 and 10 a.m. today.
Volunteers must be 18 years old and should dress appropriately, according to Chippewa County Emergency Management.
Farm and property owners in need of debris removal should call 2-1-1.