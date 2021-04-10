In recognition of Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week, Eau Claire County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to participate in tornado drills on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, Eau Claire County will issue a countywide mock tornado watch at 1:45 p.m. and mock tornado warnings at 2 and 6:45 p.m.
The Eau Claire Communications Center will be setting off warning sirens for these drills even though the National Weather Service will not be using their normal means of announcing the drills due to technical issues experienced across the nation. Residents who do not hear sirens during these drills should be aware that they should not expect to hear them during an actual emergency and have multiple ways to get alerts.
County residents can sign up for public safety and severe weather alerts at tinyurl.com/eauclairesmart911.
"Talking with your family now about where you go during severe weather is critical," Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh said in a news release. "Taking this time to make sure everyone is on the same page will allow you to move more quickly when we get storms."
As most severe weather events in Eau Claire County occur between 3 and 10 p.m., it is important for residents to recognize they may be at work, home, school or on the roads during an emergency and they should have a plan in place for all of those locations, Esh said.
The local emergency management agency will be posting safety tips on its social media pages throughout Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week. It can be found on Facebook at @ECCEmergencyManagement, on Twitter at @EauClaireCoEM and on Instagram at @eauclaireco.em.