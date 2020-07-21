Tornadoes were spotted in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service indicated that a confirmed tornado was located at 8:43 p.m. over Eau Claire moving east at 20 mph. It was confirmed by weather spotters.
“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” the agency indicated, warning residents to take shelter. “Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”
Another confirmed tornado was spotted near Cadott at 9:07 p.m., the Weather Service said, and WEAU-TV reported preliminary reports of property damage in that Chippewa County village. That tornado was expected to be in Boyd around 9:20 p.m. and Cadott at about 9:35 p.m.
A tornado warning was in effect until 9:45 p.m. for southeastern Chippewa and northeastern Eau Claire counties.