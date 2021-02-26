RICE LAKE — A fire Friday in the town of Rice Lake resulted in about $135,000 worth of damage to a 30-by-100-foot quonset-style structure.
According to a Rice Lake Fire Department news release:
Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 12:05 p.m. to a structure fire located at 1858 19th St., the property of Darren Rohde.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure had heavy fire at the north end with fire extending at the ceiling level to the south. Strong winds out of the south intensified the fire before firefighters arrived.
The fire was placed under control at about 12:25 p.m.
The structure and its contents were damaged. Two UTVs, a skid steer and one passenger vehicle that were in the building at the time were severely damaged.
The preliminary cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and attributable to a heat lamp used for the care of livestock.
No injuries were reported.