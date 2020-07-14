A tractor accident killed a 76-year-old Dunn County man Monday evening in the town of Colfax.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:
Authorities received a report of a male pinned under a tractor at 6:02 p.m. on Highway A in the town of Colfax.
The man was found pinned under the tire of a small, older tractor.
The man had been using the tractor and a rotary mower on his property.
The man was extricated from under the tractor and transported by helicopter to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The name of the man was not released.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office.