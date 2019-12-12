Traffic crashes during Thursday morning's snowstorm have closed portions of Interstate 94 in the Chippewa Valley.
Eastbound lanes at the U.S. 53 interchange in the Eau Claire area were closed shortly before 10 a.m. due to a semitrailer that crashed.
Westbound lanes of I-94 were also closed at U.S. 10 in the Osseo area because of traffic crashes, according to the State Patrol.
Traffic was being rerouted around the crashes on Thursday morning.
Motorists traveling on state highways and other roads are advised to turn on their headlights, reduce their speed and leave plenty of space between vehicles when driving in snow, stated a news release from the state Department of Transportation