EAU CLAIRE — Commuters who travel on highways just southwest of Eau Claire city limits may want to find an alternate route next week.
Traffic delays are expected on highways 37, 85 and B on Tuesday through Thursday, July 22, due to thousands of visitors coming to the area for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.
Local law enforcement will be providing traffic control between 7 and 11 a.m. during each day of the show when traffic is expected to be at its busiest.
To get to the Wisconsin Farm Technology Day grounds, drivers will need to take Highway B to Mitchell Road. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of the three days.