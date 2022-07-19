EAU CLAIRE — Crescent Avenue will be closed to traffic between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road from 6 a.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Sunday because of this week's Country Jam music festival.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
Residents who live in the affected area have been contacted by Country Jam staff members and provided with vehicle passes to allow them access to the area.
All other traffic will be diverted around the festival area using Town Hall Road and Curvue Road or West Cameron Street.
Residents living west of Eau Claire who usually commute using Crescent Avenue or Curvue Road should instead use Cameron Street if they wish to avoid traffic delays.
Traffic congestion will likely be the worst on Thursday.
During the peak traffic hours at the end of each day's festivities, no traffic will be allowed into the area other than shuttle buses and taxis.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
